Last night Real Madrid defeated Barcelona to win the Copa Del Rey for the first time in 18 years.



Around 4 in the morning during insane celebrations, defender Sergio Ramos accidentally dropped the trophy onto the road and it was crushed by the team bus.

Oops.

