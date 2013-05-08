The World Has A New Most Valuable Sports Team

Real Madrid, from Spain’s La Liga, is now the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

In Forbes.com’s latest list of the most valuable soccer franchises, Real Madrid knocked Manchester United from the top spot. The English club had been the most valuable soccer franchise since Forbes began tracking soccer teams in 2004.

Real Madrid is valued at $3.3 billion, which is $1.0 billion more than the New York Yankees, the most valuable franchise in North America.

#10 Liverpool — $651 Million

League: English Premier League

Top Player(s): Luis Suarez, Steven Gerrard

2011-12 Revenue: $296 Million

#9 Manchester City — $689 Million

League: English Premier League

Top Player(s): Carlos Tevez, David Silva

2011-12 Revenue: $362 Million

#8 Juventus — $694 Million

League: Italian Serie A

Top Player(s): Arturo Vidal

2011-12 Revenue: $248 Million

#7 Chelsea — $901 Million

League: English Premier League

Top Player(s): Frank Lampard, Juan Mata

2011-12 Revenue: $409 Million

#6 AC Milan — $945 Million

League: Italian Serie A

Top Player(s): Mario Balotelli, Stephen El Shaarawy

2011-12 Revenue: $326 Million

#5 Bayern Munich — $1.3 Billion

League: German Bundesliga

Top Player(s): Mario Mandzukic, Thomas Müller

2011-12 Revenue: $468 Million

#4 Arsenal — $1.3 Billion

League: English Premier League

Top Player(s): Theo Walcott

2011-12 Revenue: $368 Million

#3 Barcelona — $2.6 Billion

League: Spanish La Liga

Top Player(s): Lionel Messi

2011-12 Revenue: $613 Million

#2 Manchester United — $3.2 Billion

League: English Premier League

Top Player(s): Robin Van Persie, Wayne Rooney

2011-12 Revenue: $502 Million

#1 Real Madrid — $3.3 Billion

League: Spanish La Liga

Top Player(s): Cristiano Ronaldo

2011-12 Revenue: $650 Million

#11-20 The Most Valuable Of The Rest

11. Tottenham Hotspur -- $520 Million

12. Schalke 04 -- $498 Million

13. Borussia Dortmund -- $456 Million

14. Inter Milan -- $401 Million

15. Olympique Lyonnais -- $368 Million

16. Corinthians Paulista -- $358 Million

17. Napoli -- $330 Million

18. Hamburg SV -- $300 Million

19. Olympique Marseille -- $285 Million

20. Newcastle United -- $263 Million

