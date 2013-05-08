The World Has A New Most Valuable Sports Team

Real Madrid, from Spain’s La Liga, is now the most valuable sports franchise in the world.



In Forbes.com’s latest list of the most valuable soccer franchises, Real Madrid knocked Manchester United from the top spot. The English club had been the most valuable soccer franchise since Forbes began tracking soccer teams in 2004.

Real Madrid is valued at $3.3 billion, which is $1.0 billion more than the New York Yankees, the most valuable franchise in North America.

On the next few pages we will take a look at the 10 most valuable soccer franchises in the world…

