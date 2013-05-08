The World Has A New Most Valuable Sports Team

Real Madrid, from Spain’s La Liga, is now the most valuable sports franchise in the world.
In Forbes.com’s latest list of the most valuable soccer franchises, Real Madrid knocked Manchester United from the top spot. The English club had been the most valuable soccer franchise since Forbes began tracking soccer teams in 2004.
Real Madrid is valued at $3.3 billion, which is $1.0 billion more than the New York Yankees, the most valuable franchise in North America.
On the next few pages we will take a look at the 10 most valuable soccer franchises in the world…
League: English Premier League
Top Player(s): Luis Suarez, Steven Gerrard
2011-12 Revenue: $296 Million
League: English Premier League
Top Player(s): Carlos Tevez, David Silva
2011-12 Revenue: $362 Million
League: Italian Serie A
Top Player(s): Arturo Vidal
2011-12 Revenue: $248 Million
League: English Premier League
Top Player(s): Frank Lampard, Juan Mata
2011-12 Revenue: $409 Million
League: Italian Serie A
Top Player(s): Mario Balotelli, Stephen El Shaarawy
2011-12 Revenue: $326 Million
League: German Bundesliga
Top Player(s): Mario Mandzukic, Thomas Müller
2011-12 Revenue: $468 Million
League: English Premier League
Top Player(s): Theo Walcott
2011-12 Revenue: $368 Million
League: Spanish La Liga
Top Player(s): Lionel Messi
2011-12 Revenue: $613 Million
League: English Premier League
Top Player(s): Robin Van Persie, Wayne Rooney
2011-12 Revenue: $502 Million
League: Spanish La Liga
Top Player(s): Cristiano Ronaldo
2011-12 Revenue: $650 Million
11. Tottenham Hotspur -- $520 Million
12. Schalke 04 -- $498 Million
13. Borussia Dortmund -- $456 Million
14. Inter Milan -- $401 Million
15. Olympique Lyonnais -- $368 Million
16. Corinthians Paulista -- $358 Million
17. Napoli -- $330 Million
18. Hamburg SV -- $300 Million
19. Olympique Marseille -- $285 Million
20. Newcastle United -- $263 Million
