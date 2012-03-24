Real Madrid Is Building A $1 Billion Space-Age Island Resort In The UAE

Photo: YouTube

By 2015, Real Madrid will finally have a $1 billion man-made island all to itself, the club announced yesterday.The 4.6 million square-foot Real Madrid Island Resort will be the first of its kind — a luxury resort, seaside getaway, amusement park, and soccer tourist destination all rolled into one.



The club isn’t shouldering all of the costs. It made a deal up with the government of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to foot part of the bill.

The team has released a sandy, hyper-kinetic promotional video with incredible illustrations of what the resort will look like, and we grabbed screenshots of the craziest designs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.