THE WORLD'S GAME: Real Madrid Is The Highest Earning Sports Team Ever

Gus Lubin
Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo: AP Images

Deloitte’s annual survey of football revenue names Real Madrid as the top team — and the highest-earning sports team ever.Real earned $592 million last year, up from $541 million.

The next best was FC Barcelona at $537 million, followed by Manchester United at $472 million. The two Spanish clubs consistently top the list due to beneficial broadcast contracts.

In other sports, the top earning Dallas Cowboys brought in $420 million, according to Forbes. The New York Yankees brought in $441 million, according to Forbes.

20) ASTON VILLA: $148 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

19) VFB STUTTGART: $155 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

18) AS ROMA: $166 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

17) ATLETICO DE MADRID: $168 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

16) SCHALKE 04: $189 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

15) OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE: $190 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

14) OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS: $197 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

13) HAMBURGER SV: $197 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

12) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: $198 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

11) MANCHESTER CITY: $206 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

10) JUVENTUS: $277 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

9) INTERNATIONALE: $303 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

8) LIVERPOOL: $304 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

7) AC MILAN: $318 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

6) CHELSEA: $345 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

5) ARSENAL: $370 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

4) BAYERN MUNICH: $436 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

3) MANCHESTER UNITED: $472 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

2) FC BARCELONA: $537 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

1) REAL MADRID: $592 million revenue

Source: Deloitte

