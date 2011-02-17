THE WORLD'S GAME: Real Madrid Is The Highest Earning Sports Team Ever

Photo: AP Images

Deloitte’s annual survey of football revenue names Real Madrid as the top team — and the highest-earning sports team ever.Real earned $592 million last year, up from $541 million.



The next best was FC Barcelona at $537 million, followed by Manchester United at $472 million. The two Spanish clubs consistently top the list due to beneficial broadcast contracts.

In other sports, the top earning Dallas Cowboys brought in $420 million, according to Forbes. The New York Yankees brought in $441 million, according to Forbes.

