Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are about to play the final leg of their Champions League semifinal match-up.



Madrid needs a miracle.

They’re down 4-1, and they need to win 3-0 or better to advance.

It’s not impossible, but it’d be an epic comeback.

We’ll be here all afternoon with live score updates, GIFs, goals, and more.

