Real Madrid will reportedly spend €49 million to beat Barcelona to a 16-year-old Brazilian

Real Madrid has beaten FC Barcelona to the signature of €49 million (£41.43 million)-rated Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior, a 16-year-old dubbed “the new Neymar.“

Spanish sports publication MARCA, which has a history of correctly calling Real transfers, claims the club has beaten the likes of Barcelona to his signature.

Vinicius Junior’s contract at Rio de Janieiro club Flamengo had a €30 million (£25.37 million) release clause, which was reportedly met by Barca, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.

But a Real charm offensive and an extra €19 million appears to have got the deal over the line.

Real sent representatives to Rio in order to smooth negotiations and ensure it did not miss out on another Brazilian wunderkind, as they did with Neymar to Barça in 2013 and Gabriel Jesus to Manchester City in 2017.

How good is Vinicius Junior?

Vinicius Junior has represented the Brazil Under-17 national side 22 times and has already scored 19 goals. It is only a matter of time before he is capped at senior level, alongside Thiago Silva, Philippe Coutinho, and Neymar.

Brazil U17 boss Carlos Amadeu told Goal on Monday that: “Vinicius has everything to become a top-quality player, to move up to the senior Brazil squad and play for the biggest clubs around the world.”

But if that was not enough to convince you, maybe this crafty goal will…



No? How about this left-footed lob from outside the area…



Or this burst of pace before another composed finish…



La Liga would be a step up from youth level competition in Brazil, of course, but it is important to note that he is still just 16 years old.

And he won’t have to worry for a while. Vinicius Junior will spend the rest of the Brazil football season with Flamengo as he is only eligible to join Real when he turns 18, on July 12, 2018. FIFA regulations ban international transfers for players under the age of 18.

