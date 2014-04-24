Real Madrid Scores Beautiful Counterattacking Goal, Beats Bayern Munich 1-0 In The Champions League

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal at the Bernabeu in Madrid.

They will take a sizable advantage into the second leg at the Allianz next Tuesday.

Madrid scored on a fantastic counterattack in the 19th minute. Ronaldo slid a perfectly weighted pass to Fabio Coentrao, who crossed it to Karim Benzema for the one-time finish.

The Benzema goal:

Bayern had all the possession in the game, but were unable to create many meaningful chances. Isco closed down Robben, and Madrid could have gone up 2-0 or 3-0 with better luck in the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was coming off a knee injury, missed a wide-open goal:

The lone Bayern chance came in the 84th minute, when Mario Gotze found himself alone in front of goal. Iker Casillas made a great save though, leaning to his right to deflect it out of bounds.

Brilliant:

Bayern had most of the ball, Madrid had most of the chances.

Check out our full live-blog of the game below. The second leg is next Tuesday in Munich.

