Real Madrid Destroys Bayern Munich 4-0 To Advance To Champions League Final -- Here Are All 4 Goals

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 4-0 at the Allianz Arena to advance to the Champions League final in dominant fashion.

Cristiano Ronaldo, back to full health after being slowed in the first leg against Bayern last week, scored his record 15th and 16th Champions League goals, and had aan absurd goal celebration to boot.

Here are all four goals.

Sergio Ramos opened the scoring in the 16th minute on a corner kick:

Ramos made it 2-0 in the 20th minute off another set piece:

Just 14 minutes later, Ronaldo got on the board to make it 3-0 on a beautiful counter:

He did this dance afterward. Not so beautiful:

Then, to cap it all off, Ronaldo scored an awesome free kick under the wall to make it 4-0:

Madrid will play the winner of Atletico Madrid-Chelsea tomorrow. Either way, it will be a juicy match-up in the final in Lisbon.

