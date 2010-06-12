Google News Is Letting Real Live News Editors From Real News organisations Curate The Site

Google News is experimenting with human news curation.



Editors from a “small set” of partner news organisations started curating Google News yesterday, Megan Garber at Nieman Journalism Lab reports. The publishers that are helping Google test out the feature include Slate, The Washington Post, Newsday, and Reuters.

Garber sums it up nicely:

That by itself is a remarkable shift for a website that, at its launch in 2002, proudly included on every page: “This page was generated entirely by computer algorithms without human editors. No humans were harmed or even used in the creation of this page.“

But Google’s statement very much understates the feature’s (potential) significance. You know how Cass Sunstein wanted to build an “architecture of serendipity” that would give readers important but surprising information? And how, increasingly, many news thinkers have come to believe that systematizing serendipity is not so much a contradiction as a democratic necessity? Well, this is a step — small, but certain — in that direction. Think of Editors’ Picks as a Spotlight-like feature that, instead of highlighting “in-depth pieces of lasting value,” shines a light on what editors themselves have deemed valuable.

Here’s Slate’s picks:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.