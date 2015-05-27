Real-life 'Wolf of Wall Street'-er is having a tough time selling his $US38.5 million townhouse

Zillow Initially, Wilzig was using Facebook to promote the sale of the home.

Alan Wilzig, a real-life inspiration for a character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” has dropped the price of his self-listed Tribeca condo from $US43.5 million to $US38.5 million.

The 7,500-square-foot townhouse at 3 Hubert Street has a 2,500-square-foot roof deck, backyard, six bedrooms, and an attached garage where Wilzig currently stores his motorcycle memorabilia. It also has bulletproof windows and a lighting system that would give Miami clubs a run for their money.

In the film, Wilzig inspired the character at the pool party scene who introduced Leonardo Di Caprio’s character to his future wife.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.