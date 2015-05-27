Real-life 'Wolf of Wall Street'-er is having a tough time selling his $US38.5 million townhouse

Megan Willett, April Walloga
3 Hubert St Alan Wilzig $US43.5 millionZillowInitially, Wilzig was using Facebook to promote the sale of the home.

Alan Wilzig, a real-life inspiration for a character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” has dropped the price of his self-listed Tribeca condo from $US43.5 million to $US38.5 million.

The 7,500-square-foot townhouse at 3 Hubert Street has a 2,500-square-foot roof deck, backyard, six bedrooms, and an attached garage where Wilzig currently stores his motorcycle memorabilia. It also has bulletproof windows and a lighting system that would give Miami clubs a run for their money.

In the film, Wilzig inspired the character at the pool party scene who introduced Leonardo Di Caprio’s character to his future wife.

Entrepreneur and semi-professional race car driver Alan Wilzig is selling his townhouse for $38.5 million -- with no broker.

In total, the home has 7,500 square feet of space.

It also has a 2,500-square-foot roof deck.

The interior of the home looks like something out of the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (a movie in which he inspired a minor character).

The white couches, pink aquarium, and motorcycle really scream '80s glamour.

Speaking of motorcycles, Wilzig is obsessed with them.

In the condo's garage, he stores his car and entire motorcycle collection.

Which, needless to say, is extensive.

Back inside the home, the rooms are lit with pink and blue lights and the stair's handrails are covered in alligator skin. Seriously.

The master bedroom also has some mood lighting as well as a walk-in closet.

The bathrooms are equally decked out.

The home is sold along with Wilzig's tanning bed.

The kitchen has bar seating, a chalkboard wall, and huge counter space.

The media room is bathed in an eerie green glow.

Other amenities include a mobile phone-signal-boosting system, ballistic polymer wrapped windows, and an electronic command center.

All in all, a pretty eccentric house designed by a pretty eccentric guy.

Looking to buy?

The 'Scarface' mansion just got its price cut in half to $US18 million>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.