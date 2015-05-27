Real-life 'Wolf of Wall Street'-er is having a tough time selling his $US38.5 million townhouse

ZillowInitially, Wilzig was using Facebook to promote the sale of the home.
Alan Wilzig, a real-life inspiration for a character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” has dropped the price of his self-listed Tribeca condo from $US43.5 million to $US38.5 million.
The 7,500-square-foot townhouse at 3 Hubert Street has a 2,500-square-foot roof deck, backyard, six bedrooms, and an attached garage where Wilzig currently stores his motorcycle memorabilia. It also has bulletproof windows and a lighting system that would give Miami clubs a run for their money.
In the film, Wilzig inspired the character at the pool party scene who introduced Leonardo Di Caprio’s character to his future wife.
Back inside the home, the rooms are lit with pink and blue lights and the stair's handrails are covered in alligator skin. Seriously.
Other amenities include a mobile phone-signal-boosting system, ballistic polymer wrapped windows, and an electronic command center.
