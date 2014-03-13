'Real Life Tinder' Explains The Popular Dating App Perfectly

Tinder is a dating and hookup app that has become super popular in the last year.

Tinder allows you to look at photos of people within a certain radius of where you are, but only one at a time.

If you think they’re cute or interesting, you can swipe right on their photo. If you’re not into it, you can swipe left. If you have both swiped right on each other, you’ll be informed that there was a match. Then you can message each other, and take it from there.

This video is a great explainer on how the app works, if Tinder came to life.

You open the app, and see this guy. He’s not really your type:

So he’s out. Swipe left.

Next. How about this guy? Could he be cute?

Nah, not for you.

The perfect man! Look at those eyes! Swipe right!

But remember, he’s browsing the app also.

And might swipe left on you.

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.