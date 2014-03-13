'Real Life Tinder' Explains The Popular Dating App Perfectly

Caroline Moss

Tinder is a dating and hookup app that has become super popular in the last year.

Tinder allows you to look at photos of people within a certain radius of where you are, but only one at a time.

If you think they’re cute or interesting, you can swipe right on their photo. If you’re not into it, you can swipe left. If you have both swiped right on each other, you’ll be informed that there was a match. Then you can message each other, and take it from there.

This video is a great explainer on how the app works, if Tinder came to life.

You open the app, and see this guy. He’s not really your type:

Tinder 1YouTube

So he’s out. Swipe left.

Tinder 2YouTube

Next. How about this guy? Could he be cute?

Tinder 3YouTube

Nah, not for you.

Tinder 4YouTube

The perfect man! Look at those eyes! Swipe right!

Tinder 5YouTube

But remember, he’s browsing the app also.

Tinder 7YouTube

And might swipe left on you.

Tinder 6YouTube

Here’s the full video:

