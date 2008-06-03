Real-Life Mr. Big Weighs In On Silver-Screen Counterpart

Women’s Wear Daily’s Memo Pad: Though The New York Times, New York magazine and The Wall Street Journal gave scathing reviews to the film adaptation of “Sex and the City,” what did Ron Galotti, the original Mr. Big, think? Galotti, former publisher of Vogue and Vanity Fair, trekked from his homestead in North Pomfret, Vermont, to attend the film’s Manhattan premiere on Tuesday night with Tom Florio, senior vice president and publishing director of Vogue, Men’s Vogue and Teen Vogue…



Galotti was critical of his own portrayal in the movie, believing the early days of “Sex” were truer to his persona. “In the beginning, it was still true to form. But at the same time, it’s kind of eerie to see yourself in character. As it went on, it kind of got silly…the jealousy in the hotel rooms, that was not me. Candace [Bushnell, author of the “Sex and the City” novel and Galotti’s ex-girlfriend] was terrific in being respectable. I was a good boyfriend and she never treated me badly.” More on wwd.com>

