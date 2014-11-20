These 'Average' Barbie Dolls --  With Stretch Marks And Cellulite -- Are Coming In Time For Christmas

The creator of the Lammily doll, the “average” Barbie, has announced a shipping date for the toys and is also releasing stickers to make them even more realistic. (The dolls are obviously not in any way connected to the Mattel toy that they implicitly criticise.)

Nickolay Lamm successfully raised more than $US500,000 this year — after hoping for only $US95,000 — for his vision of fashion doll with normal human body proportions.

He says the dolls, 19,000 of them, starting at $US25 each, will be shipped on Black Friday — in time for Christmas.

In January, Lamm is launching his first batch of accessories. They’re called Lammily Marks, and they replicate the various “flaws” that women might have in real life, like stretch marks and cellulite. Here’s an example:

The stickers also include modifiers like tattoos and spots, which the US-based artist hopes will help children better understand what real life is about.

Lamm told Business Insider he’s got 25,000 dolls in stock at the moment, and wanted to further enhance the toys.

“I feel that reality is cool and although it’s not perfect, it’s beautiful,” he says. “I feel that current dolls on the market, their bodies are just so noticeably different from what we have. I’m not a psychologist but I remember there was a time in my life when I really cared about how I looked, it defined me, it was such a bad time.

“When I found what I was passionate about, all those bad feelings went away because I defined myself by what I did and who I was, and not what I looked like.”

Here’s another design, which can be added to the doll to represent an injury, or “booboo”:

Lamm told Business Insider it just represents the occasional injury we get and says it highlights that life’s “not perfect, but we get back up and move forward!”

Here’s a new video of youngsters playing with the doll:

Back in spring, Lamm caused waves when he talked about promoting “realistic beauty standards”. The artist feels Barbie dolls portray an unhealthy image of society and is challenging toy companies.

Writing on his website after his Lammily funding campaign became a hit, he explains further: “I want to show that reality is beautiful, that life is beautiful, and there should be a line of dolls, which reflects this fact.”

Here’s Lammily enjoying some biscuits:

He has a long-term vision for the project. Future accessories may include things like books, musical instruments; activities such as gardening might be made possible; her wardrobe will be improved.

Here’s the official launch video:

