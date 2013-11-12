A Project Called 'Real Life Instagram' Is Turning London Into One Big Filtered City

Screenshot/Tumblr Brazilian artist Bruno Ribeiro has launched a project called Real Life Instagram.

The next time you find yourself sightseeing in London, you might see something you recognise from your phone’s home screen.

Brazilian artist Bruno Ribeiro has launched a project called Real Life Instagram, AdWeek reports. Ribeiro created physical filters near London’s most popular landmarks. The filters are square lighting gels in cardboard frames, made to look like Instagram posts.

Ribeiro attached them to lamposts, walls, and whatever else he could find, hoping people will take Instagram photos through them.

The cardboard frames use the hashtag #reallifeinstagram to encourage others to do the same when they post their photos on the social media platform. He also framed the filters using his own username, @nitchows.

Not bad self-promotion.

As of the publish time of this article, there are over 500 photos with the hashtag.

You can visit RealLifeInstagram on Tumblr here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.