Watch this guy set the Guinness World Record for the farthest flight on a real-life hoverboard

It’s 2015, and that means we’re starting to see real-life hoverboards, just like “Back to the Future Part II” predicted years ago.

The latest functional hoverboard comes from Canadian inventor Catalina Alexandru Duru, who recently set the Guinness World Record for “Farthest flight by a hoverboard.” To claim the title, Duru needed to travel for more than 50 meters, but he wound up floating over the water for a total distance of 275.9 m (905 ft 2 in), according to a Guinness World Records blog post.

Duro achieved the record using a prototype hoverboard of his own design that utilises four propellers to keep him aloft while he hovered above Lake Ouareau in Quebec, Canada.

The hoverboard’s design also allowed for Duro to control his flight using only his feet, which has led him to claim that his hoverboard is “the first real-life hoverboard.”

“I wanted to showcase that a stable flight can be achieved on a hoverboard and a human could stand and control with their feet,” Duro told Guinness World Records.

And while Duro conduct his record-breaking flight above water, he says the board works on other surfaces as well, and is capable of reaching “scary heights,” according to the blog post.

You can watch Duro achieve his world record from start to finish in the video below.

