Real Life "Home Alone": Parents Forget 3-Year Old at Airport

Henry Blodget

No, it’s not directly related to digital business, but as you prepare to blow town for the month, we thought we’d include the following cautionary tale. AP:

JERUSALEM – Israeli airport police say a couple going on a European vacation remembered to bring their duty-free shopping and their 18 suitcases, but forgot their 3-year-old daughter at the airport.

The couple and their five children were late for a flight to Paris Sunday and made a mad dash to the gate. In the confusion, their daughter got lost. A policeman found her wandering around the terminal, crying for her mother.

Israeli media report Monday that the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parents, whose names were not released, didn’t notice the child was missing until they were told, in the air, that she had been found at Ben-Gurion airport.

The child, accompanied by an airline staffer, took the next flight to Paris where she was safely reunited with her parents.

A particularly beautiful detail: The parents didn’t even notice until after they were told.

