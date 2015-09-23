See the incredible real-life locations used to film 'Game of Thrones'

“Game of Thrones” cleaned up at the Emmys this weekend. The epic fantasy series netted a record-breaking 12 awards, including outstanding drama series, outstanding supporting actor, and best writing.
Filming for the sixth season is now well underway, promising another 10 episodes of scheming, sex, and bloody violence in the fractured fictional kingdoms of Westeros and Essos.
With a staggering $US6 million spent per episode, no expense is spared to faithfully replicate George R. R. Martin’s world. Actors and crew travel to Iceland, Morocco, Ireland, and beyond to find the sets that represent the icy crags of the Vale, the untamed wilds of the North, and the bitter desert cities around Slaver’s Bay.
We’ve taken a look back at the sets that have featured over the past five seasons, and compared them to how they look in real life. See if you can tell which is which.
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for already-aired episodes of “Game of Thrones.”)
(For information on Game Of Thrones set locations, we referred to articles by the Daily Mail, Skyscanner and the Irish Tourist Board, as well as our own knowledge.)
It's the site of Daenerys Targaryen's wedding to Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo on the outskirts on Pentos.
Fun fact: To host Daenerys and Drogo's wedding in real life it'd cost an estimated $US8.6 million.
King's Landing is named that because it was where Aegon the Conqueror first made his landing during his invasion of Westeros, 300 years before the events of the TV show.
Here's Plaza de Toros de Osuna, which played host to one of Season 5's most iconic scenes. (In real life, it's a bull-fighting ring.)
It makes up the external shots of the Red Keep, the castle at the heart of King's Landing that houses the Iron Throne.
...again corresponding to the Red Keep. It's where Littlefinger offers to smuggle Sansa out of King's Landing at the start of Season 3.
It should: It's the thermal cave North of the Wall where Jon Snow and Ygritte became very well acquainted before they climbed the Wall.
But in 'Game of Thrones' it's the Great Sept of Baelor, the holiest site of the Faith of the Seven and where Ned Stark met a grizzly death on King Joffrey's orders.
We should be seeing more of the Faith in Season 5...
It's in the Stormlands, close to Storm's End, seat of House Baratheon. Here Lord Renly gathered an army as he prepared to challenge King Joffrey after his brother Robert Baratheon's death.
It's also the site of the negotiations that took place between brothers Renly and Stannis, prior to Renly's sudden death as a result of Melisandre's (the 'Red Woman') sorcery.
Yes, it's North of the Wall. Specifically, the Frosting mountains, where Jon Snow, Quorin Halfhand and others went ranging.
It's the set for Lordsport on the isle of Pyke in the Iron Islands, where Theon Greyjoy travels to curry his father's favour of King Robb's behalf -- before turning his cloak and invading the North.
It's the basis for the Bridge of Volantis, which Tyrion and Varys travel across together in Season 5.
For 'Game Of Thrones,' it stood in for Yunkai, a city in Slaver's Bay liberated by Daenerys Targaryen.
And the same is true in 'Game of Thrones,' where they play Vaes Dothrak, the closest thing the nomadic Dothraki horse lords have to a city.
It's Astapor, one of the Ghiscari city-states dotted around Slaver's Bay. This is the Walk of Punishment, where slaves are left to die.
It's the harbour in Astapor where a supernatural assassin in the form of a child is sent by Qartheen warlocks to try and kill Daenerys Targaryen.
But unlike Fort Lovrijenac, it's not in King's Landing -- or even Westeros. It's the House of the Undying in Qarth, where Daenerys ventures at the end of Season 2 to rescue her dragons.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.