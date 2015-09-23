See the incredible real-life locations used to film 'Game of Thrones'

“Game of Thrones” cleaned up at the Emmys this weekend. The epic fantasy series netted a record-breaking 12 awards, including outstanding drama series, outstanding supporting actor, and best writing.

Filming for the sixth season is now well underway, promising another 10 episodes of scheming, sex, and bloody violence in the fractured fictional kingdoms of Westeros and Essos.

With a staggering $US6 million spent per episode, no expense is spared to faithfully replicate George R. R. Martin’s world. Actors and crew travel to Iceland, Morocco, Ireland, and beyond to find the sets that represent the icy crags of the Vale, the untamed wilds of the North, and the bitter desert cities around Slaver’s Bay.



We’ve taken a look back at the sets that have featured over the past five seasons, and compared them to how they look in real life. See if you can tell which is which.

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for already-aired episodes of “Game of Thrones.”)

