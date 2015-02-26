See the real-life locations used in Game of Thrones

HBO This castle exists in real life.

The fifth season of Game of Thrones starts on April 12, promising another 10 episodes of scheming, sex, and bloody violence in the fractured fictional kingdoms of Westeros and Essos.

With a staggering $US6 million spent per episode, no expense is spared to faithfully replicate George R. R. Martin’s world. Actors and crew travel to Iceland, Morocco, Ireland and beyond to find the sets that represent the icy crags of the Vale, the untamed wilds of the North, and the bitter desert cities around Slaver’s Bay.



But can you tell which is which? With a keen eye — and an encyclopedic knowledge of the Seven Kingdoms — it’s possible to identify which real-life windswept hill stands in for the Crownlands, and which snowy tundra is North of the Wall.

(Warning: This post contains extensive spoilers for already-aired episodes of Game of Thrones.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.