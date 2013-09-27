Real-Life Firefighter Saves Kitten From Certain Death In Latest GoPro Ad

GoPro has really revolutionised the way we see and experience life.
Every point-of-view from combat in Afghanistan to soaring eagles is now available because of these tiny, durable cameras.
Their latest depicts a fireman saving a kitten’s life. And if you’re wondering, it’s a real-life video — here’s the original.
It’s nothing short of incredible.
Be a hero:
UPDATE: A CBS local report following the fireman’s save found that the kitten later succombed to injuries to its lungs after a stay at the vet.
