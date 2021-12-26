21 times real-life fathers and sons have played family on-screen

- In the upcoming fifth season of “The Crown,” Dominic West will take over as Prince Charles.
- His son Senan was cast to play Charles’ son Prince William.
- Here are 20 other examples of father-and-son duos teaming up on-screen.
Charles, of course, has two sons: Prince William and Prince Harry. And there’s no more perfect person to play Prince William than West’s real-life son, Senan, 13, who will most likely debut in the latter episodes of season five, according to Variety.
“He has always been really supportive of everything that I’ve done,” Colin told NPR’s Terry Gross of his father in 2009.
“Little Jaden is a chip off the old block, uncommonly at ease before the cameras. Their real-life bond is an inestimable asset to the onscreen characters’ relationship,” wrote Steve Persall of the St. Petersburg Times.
The movie got disastrous reviews, and the elder Smith has discussed how “After Earth” strained his relationship with his son.
“‘After Earth’ was an abysmal box office and critical failure,” Smith wrote in his new memoir, “Will.” “And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit. Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden had faithfully done everything that I’d instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he’d ever experienced.”
“He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership,” Smith wrote. “At 15 years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you’ve hurt your kids,” he added.
By the end of the series’ six-season, both Levys would take home Emmys for their acting and for producing, as the show won Outstanding Comedy Series — they became the first father-son duo to win Emmys in the same year.
“I think what I learned from [my dad], just from a comedy standpoint, is that … there’s so much generosity, I think, to great comedy,” Levy told the “Today” show in 2021. “You have to just give people space. There’s just such a joy in knowing that you have each other’s back.”
In the 2007 remake of “The Heartbreak Kid,” Ben plays a commitment-phobic man named Eddie who decides to propose to a woman he barely knows to get her to stay in the US. His father, Doc, is played by Jerry.
“My dad is so funny. Like, I’ve never, ever thought I was funny like my dad. Or as funny as my dad. I’ve never really felt a competition, because I would lose, hands down,” Stiller told The New Yorker after his father’s death.
The Stillers also both appeared in “Zoolander” and “Heavyweights,” though not as father and son.
To add even more Douglas genes to the film, Michael’s mother and Kirk’s ex-wife, Diana, also appears in the film as Mitchell’s wife, Evelyn.
Diana died in 2015, while Kirk died in 2021. After his father’s death, Michael posted a tribute on Instagram, “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”
“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he continued.
But in “The Tiger’s Tail,” Brian plays the son of his father Brendan’s character Liam, as Liam deals with his life heading in a downward spiral.
“Dad was amazing and brought an incredible energy on set,” Domhnall told What to Watch. “He was so up for it and so willing to be stupid. It was brilliant!”
Domnhall and Brendan also both starred in the “Harry Potter” films, albeit not as relatives (Domnhall plays the eldest son of the Weasley family, Bill, while Brendan plays the legendary Auror Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody).
In the film, Sheen’s character, Thomas, is grieving the death of his son, Daniel, played by Estevez in flashbacks and in the beginning of the film, by continuing Daniel’s journey of walking the Camino de Santiago (or The Way) in Europe.
“I had to keep reminding [my dad] that his character was not a friendly man, that he was suspicious of people, because that is not his nature,” Estevez told The New York Times when describing what it was like to work with his father.
Martin Sheen plays Carl Fox, an airline employee and union leader.
“I adore him,” Martin Sheen said of his son in 2021. “I’ve always, always adored him. His recovery and his life is a miracle and he’s an extraordinary man.”
The two also acted together in “Hot Shots! Part Deux,” but not as father and son.
His real dad, James, plays Steve’s father, who is t00 busy running a workers’ compensation fraud scheme to really help his son in any meaningful way.
“You don’t want to fail for your kid. United Artists or Warner Bros. or Coppola, I can mess up. I don’t want to do it, but for your kid, that’s the worst thing,” James told the Los Angeles Times in 2010.
The two reunited on-screen for an episode of “Hawaii Five-O” in 2012, but James didn’t play Scott’s character’s father.
“As much as I planned as an actor that this is what I want to do with the character, I was not expecting how powerful it was going to be when I looked into my father’s eyes,” Kiefer told the Los Angeles Times in 2016.
For the 2006 film “Rocky Balboa” and the 2018 film “Creed II,” the character of Rocky Jr. was taken over by Milo Ventimiglia.
In the episode, his son, Daniel, plays Batai, the son of Picard who exists in this reality.
“It was a spec script, you know. That’s something that not many people know: It was a spec script. One of the tiny few that actually got made. And, of course, my son was in it, and it was the first time I’d ever worked professionally with my son, so that’s another reason why it’s special to me,” the legendary actor said in 2010.
“Daniel has a wonderful talent for comedy, particularly wacky comedy. So we shared an episode. Hopefully we’ll be sharing many more,” the “Star Trek” star told USA Today in 2015. “I think it’s a great thing that we’re both in the same profession. It has so brought so much into both our lives that we can share and enjoy talking about. It’s terrific.”