There's a real-life, edible version of 'Candy Crush' made in a London sweet shop -- and we found out how it's made

Business Insider/James Cook The candy is stretched out while it’s still hot.

There’s a good chance that either you, or someone you know, has played “Candy Crush.” It’s the addictive puzzle game where you match brightly coloured sweets to increase your score.

It turns out that Candy Crush fans are able to buy edible sweets just like the ones they play with in the game. We went along to Spun Candy in London to find out how they’re made.

And as a bonus, use the code “BI2015” on Spun Candy’s website or in stores until September 30 for a discount on products.

In case you've never played 'Candy Crush,' here's what the desktop version looks like. You match candies to win. King 'Candy Crush' developer King worked with Spun Candy to design real-life versions of the sweets in the game. Here's what the early designs looked like. Spun Candy We're going to follow the process of making the jelly bean candy design. First of all, transparent candy is heated up, and then it's dyed to make it white and red. Business Insider/James Cook The candy is mixed with the dye, and then separated so that there are two red sections and one white section. Business Insider/James Cook The white section is stretched out. This makes sure that there's lots of air in it. Business Insider/James Cook The red sections are cut into lots of different bits. Business Insider/James Cook Some of the red parts are mixed with some of the white parts. That makes pink candy. Business Insider/James Cook There you go: Pink candy! Business Insider/James Cook The pink candy is wrapped inside some red candy. This will make the actual jelly bean part of the sweets. Business Insider/James Cook And that's all wrapped in a big white layer. This will be the inside section. Business Insider/James Cook Now it's time to make the stripes that go along the outside. They're put together by hand using the red and white sections that were set aside earlier. Business Insider/James Cook The stripes are wrapped around the main section. It looks a bit like a giant sweet here, right? Business Insider/James Cook Now it's time to stretch it! That way, the design goes through all of the candy. Business Insider/James Cook The candy is still warm, so it can be stretched out really far. Business Insider/James Cook The candy is cut into sections and rolled to keep it circular as it cools down. Business Insider/James Cook The candy on the left is getting cold and more rigid. But the candy on the right hasn't been rolled, so it's still warm and floppy. Business Insider/James Cook Candy can also be made into lollipops by making a spiral shape. Business Insider/James Cook The design goes through all of the sweets because the large, original section was stretched out really far. Business Insider/James Cook The sections are put on cutting blocks and chopped up to make the small sweets. Business Insider/James Cook Spun Candy also makes sweets with other 'Candy Crush' characters ... Business Insider/James Cook ... and these cool lollipops. Business Insider/James Cook

