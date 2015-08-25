There's a real-life, edible version of 'Candy Crush' made in a London sweet shop -- and we found out how it's made

Business Insider/James CookThe candy is stretched out while it’s still hot.
There’s a good chance that either you, or someone you know, has played “Candy Crush.” It’s the addictive puzzle game where you match brightly coloured sweets to increase your score.
It turns out that Candy Crush fans are able to buy edible sweets just like the ones they play with in the game. We went along to Spun Candy in London to find out how they’re made.
In case you've never played 'Candy Crush,' here's what the desktop version looks like. You match candies to win.
'Candy Crush' developer King worked with Spun Candy to design real-life versions of the sweets in the game. Here's what the early designs looked like.
We're going to follow the process of making the jelly bean candy design. First of all, transparent candy is heated up, and then it's dyed to make it white and red.
The candy is mixed with the dye, and then separated so that there are two red sections and one white section.
The pink candy is wrapped inside some red candy. This will make the actual jelly bean part of the sweets.
Now it's time to make the stripes that go along the outside. They're put together by hand using the red and white sections that were set aside earlier.
The candy on the left is getting cold and more rigid. But the candy on the right hasn't been rolled, so it's still warm and floppy.
The design goes through all of the sweets because the large, original section was stretched out really far.
