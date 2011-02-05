Real Life 'Bubble Boy' Sends Moving Robot Avatar To School

Just because polycystic kidney disease keeps teenager Lyndon Baty in his house (considering he has “virtually no immune system”), doesn’t mean he can’t go to high school, according to NBC.



In fact, he does attend Knox City Independent School in Knox City, Texas — as a robot!

The VGO robot allows him to interact with students and teachers all through a webcam on his laptop. He uses the video conferencing system to attend classes and communicate with friends. And, using a remote control system, Lyndon is able to navigate the halls from one classroom to another.

Until the technological miracle allowed him the chance to attend school, he considered his parents his best friends. “No offence to them,” Baty tells NBC, “but I [wanted] other friends.”

