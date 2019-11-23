A Michelin-star chef reveals the Italian dishes you should stop ordering, and what you should try instead

Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi has shared with Insider the Italian dishes that he believes people should actually be ordering, like cacio e pepe (pictured).

Italian cuisine has many dishes that people know and love, from fettuccine Alfredo to chicken Parmesan.

But there’s a number of lesser-known dishes from across Italy that deserve some acclaim as well.

Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi has shared with Insider the Italian dishes that he believes people should actually be ordering, like cacio e pepe.

He also revealed his swaps for shrimp scampi, garlic bread, and more.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From risotto to gelato, Italian food has become popular around the world.

And while everyone adores spaghetti, there’s a number of lesser-known dishes from across Italy that deserve some love as well.

So Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi has shared with Insider the Italian dishes that he believes people should actually be ordering – pizza not included.

Trabocchi, the head chef of Fiola at JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa, also revealed his swaps for fettuccine Alfredo, shrimp scampi, garlic bread, and more.

Skip your usual order of chicken parmesan …

AS Food studio/Shutterstock Chicken parmesan features plenty of tomato sauce and cheese.

The Italian-American dish features a breaded chicken cutlet, hearty tomato sauce, and plenty of melted cheese on top.

While many consider chicken Parmesan to be a staple of Italian cuisine, it actually originated in the US. Italian immigrants modified the classic eggplant Parmigiana, swapping the main vegetable for chicken instead. The dish rose to popularity in the US in the 1950s, according to The Cookful, and is now beloved in the UK and Australia as well.

… and order cotoletta alla Milanese instead.

AS Food studio/Shutterstock Cotoletta alla Milanese (pictured) is traditionally made with a veal cutlet.

Cotoletta alla Milanese, also known as veal Milanese, is a popular Italian dish that is traditionally made with a veal cutlet. It is one of Milan’s signature dishes.

Trabocchi is a huge fan of the simple dish, which he said isn’t overpowered by toppings the way chicken Parmesan can be.

“The breading is crispy and isn’t weighed down or soggy from too much tomato sauce and melted cheese,” he told Insider.

Take a break from spaghetti and meatballs …

Atsushi Hirao/Shutterstock Spaghetti and meatballs is another beloved Italian-American dish.

Spaghetti and meatballs are usually on the menu at Italian restaurants in America, but you’d struggle to find the dish in Italy.

The meatballs we enjoy today are actually far larger and denser than the ones eaten in Italy, which are called polpettes. Italian immigrants made their meatballs bigger when they moved to the US, where they were able to afford larger quantities of meat, according to The Smithsonian.

… and give polpettes in salsa pomodoro a try.

Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post via Getty Images Polpette classico with shaved parmigiana at Filomena in Washington DC.

Polpettes in salsa pomodoro is simply the Italian way of saying meatballs in tomato sauce, but the meatballs are smaller and lighter than the American version we know and love. Trabocchi recommends eating the dish with a creamy polenta, especially if you’re on a budget.

“Polenta is a cheap but filling dish – classic comfort food,” he said. “Whatever you can put on pasta, you can put on polenta, which I think of as the soul food of my region in Le Marche.”

Swap your fettuccine Alfredo …

Ezume Images/Shutterstock Fettucine Alfredo is made with plenty of heavy cream.

Much like chicken parmesan and spaghetti and meatballs, the fettuccine Alfredo we know today actually originated in the US.

The dish that inspired fettuccine Alfredo was called fettuccine al burro and made with butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, according to Gusti d’Italia. The American silent-film stars Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks had the dish on their Rome honeymoon in 1927, then brought it back to the US. But because American butter and parmesan cheese wasn’t as rich as it tasted in Italy, heavy cream was added to the recipe.

… for cacio e pepe.

Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock Cacio e pepe (pictured) is a Roman dish made with spaghetti, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, and black pepper.

The Roman dish, which literally translates to “cheese and pepper,” is as simple as its name suggests. The key ingredients are spaghetti, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, and black pepper (many recipes also include butter and Grana Padano cheese).

Much like with veal milanese, Trabocchi told Insider that he favours cacio e pepe because it’s far lighter than fettuccine Alfredo.

“In any case, skip the heavy cream!” he advised.

Forgo shrimp scampi …

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Shrimp scampi features small lobsters known as langoustines.

Shrimp scampi is yet another Italian dish that was actually created by Italian immigrants.

Italian chefs who emigrated to the US took a traditional Italian dish – shrimp cooked with olive oil, garlic, onion, and white wine – and swapped the shrimp for scampi (small lobsters also known as langoustines), according to The New York Times.

But they kept both names and, thus, a new Italian-American dish was born.

… and give pasta con le sarde a spin.

AS Food studio/Shutterstock Pasta con le sarde is made with bucatini pasta, sardines, anchovies, saffron, wild fennel, pine nuts, and raisins.

Trabocchi recommends trying a “true regional classic” instead, and his pick is Sicily’s pasta con le sarde.

The dish is made with bucatini pasta, sardines, anchovies, saffron, wild fennel, pine nuts, and raisins.

Sure, everyone loves garlic bread …

AS Food studio/Shutterstock Garlic bread was likewise created by Italian Americans.

You know the drill by now. Garlic bread was inspired by an Italian dish, but it was actually created in the US.

Unable to afford the olive oil needed to make bruschetta, many Italian-Americans swapped it for butter and added chopped garlic and salt on top.

… but next time try some crescia instead.

Simona Balconi/Shutterstock Crescia is a specialty savoury flatbread from Le Marche in eastern Italy.

Crescia, a specialty savoury flatbread, hails from Trabocchi’s hometown of Le Marche.

“Traditionally crescia was made with cracklings from rendered lard, and therefore only made during the hog slaughtering season from November to February,” Trabocchi told Insider.

Common fillings for crescia now also include cheese, veggies, and various cured meats.

Leave the Italian dressing in the fridge …

Elena Veselova/Shutterstock Italian dressing features oregano, basil, garlic, and olive oil.

As Trabocchi notes, Italian dressing doesn’t actually come from Italy. The name is derived from the seasonings that are found in the dressing and common to Italian cuisine (oregano, basil, garlic, and olive oil), according to HowStuffWorks.

“If you love it, great, but it’s not Italian!” Trabocchi said.

… and drizzle fish or veggies with salmoriglio.

DeAgostini/Getty Images Salmoriglio served alongside fish in Sicily, Italy.

“Try salmoriglio instead, which is a classic sauce from Sicily made with extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, chopped fresh herbs such as oregano and parsley, and chopped garlic,” Trabocchi said.

“Salmoriglio is delicious with any grilled fish, meat, or vegetables,” he added.

At the end of the day, Trabocchi said Italian cuisine comes down to the quality of the ingredients — not a label of “authenticity.”

Shutterstock Spaghetti bolognese (pictured) is among the popular Italian dishes that didn’t actually originate in Italy.

“I don’t believe there is a national Italian cuisine,” he said. “There are regional, local, and hyperlocal cuisines in Italy. The soul of Italian cooking is fundamentally based on the seasonality of ingredients and local products. So, in that sense, high quality and seasonal ingredients are the foundation and approach of Italian cooking.”

“Nothing should be avoided if it tastes delicious,” he added. “And is made with respect for the quality of the ingredients.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.