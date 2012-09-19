Everyone Is Saying This Is The Real iPad Mini

Apple just announced the iPhone 5 last week. But don’t forget about the iPad Mini, which Apple has all but confirmed will arrive in October. The iPad Mini is said to have a 7.85-inch screen and cost a lot less than the current 9.7-inch iPad.
Chinese site Bolopad has discovered what appears to be a fully assembled iPad mini. These photos are making the rounds on Twitter and other tech blogs, and many seem to think it’s the real deal. Let’s take a look!
The first picture show’s the lightning port, the same new port that’s found on the iPhone 5:
Photo: Bolopad.com
The second picture shows the mini horizontally:
Photo: Bolopad.com
The last picture shows the back of the device:
Photo: Bolopad.com
