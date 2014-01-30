Here's The Dirty Little Secret IMAX Doesn't Want You To Know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video IMAX offers an enhanced viewing experience for movie-goers, adding a premium to the existing ticket price. The company's reputation grew based on massive screens and state-of-the-art sound systems. IMAX currently retrofits existing movie theatres with technology that enhances the picture resolution and the sound quality. However, many of the retrofitted screens pale in comparison to the size of other IMAX screens. Yet the company charges the same premium on top of the ticket price, regardless of the screen size. IMAX doesn't deny the discrepancy. When we talked to IMAX Entertainment CEO Greg Foster, he said: "If there are people out there who have a problem with it, they're not telling us."

