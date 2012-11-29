A 'Real Housewife Of Miami' Is Selling Her Gaudy Mansion For $10.75 Million

Photo: Alex Shay
“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein and her husband Lenny have listed their Miami Beach house for $10.75 million, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.The home has five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and spans 10,000 square feet.
The house has gorgeous bay views, a four car garage, a theatre, and a gym.
