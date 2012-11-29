A 'Real Housewife Of Miami' Is Selling Her Gaudy Mansion For $10.75 Million

Meredith Galante
real housewives of miami house

Photo: Alex Shay

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein and her husband Lenny have listed their Miami Beach house for $10.75 million, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.The home has five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and spans 10,000 square feet.

The house has gorgeous bay views, a four car garage, a theatre, and a gym.

Welcome to North View Drive.

The entry way has a huge glass dome ceiling.

The home was built in 2007.

We love how the brick flows from the walls and over the ceiling.

The dining room has a mural painted on the ceiling.

The theatre seats 13 people.

The entire theatre is coloured in gold and blood red.

Even the billiards room has a gaudy European flair.

The home features solid marble archways and columns.

The bedrooms look fit for royalty.

The bathroom is the size of most New York studio apartments.

The chandelier in the bathroom seems excessive.

The master bedroom has access to its own terrace.

The TV pops out at the foot of the bed with a press of a button.

The pool looks majestic.

The infinity edge plays nicely into the bay views.

There's a cabana in the backyard.

The tile work in the pool is outstanding.

Check out the views.

Other 'Housewives' are also selling their homes.

DON'T MISS: The $18 Million Malibu Mansion Being Sold By 'Real Housewives' Star Camille Grammer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.