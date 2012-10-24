'Real Housewives' Star Adrienne Maloof Sells Her Beverly Hills Mansion For $20 Million

Photo: The Agency

The “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Adrienne Maloof has sold her house just a month after putting it on the market, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.The deal on the Beverly Hills mansion is reportedly closing at $20 million, just $6 million less than the original asking price.



Maloof and her current husband Paul Nassif listed the home because the couple plans to divorce.

The house is a massive 20,000-square-foot abode, with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The buyer is reportedly a Los Angeles businessman “who was looking in the neighbourhood for a long time and liked the French chateau-style,” according to The WSJ.

