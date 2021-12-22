‘Real Housewives’ star Heather Dubrow says she wishes Nicole James would’ve told her she had sued her husband but ‘everyone’s allowed to make mistakes’

Heather Dubrow on ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Heather Dubrow wishes ‘RHOC’ costar Nicole James had told her about the lawsuit against her husband.

Dubrow told Insider she isn’t angry with James because “everyone’s allowed to make mistakes.”

The housewife said she was “in shock” upon hearing of the lawsuit at the first party of the season.

Heather Dubrow and newcomer Nicole James’ friendship appears to have survived an old, forgotten lawsuit and a $36,000 sushi party gone terribly awry as seen on an explosive episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” this season.

But Dubrow — who returned to Bravo’s hit show this year after a four-season hiatus — told Insider she does wish James had handled the situation differently.

“Do I wish now she had told me? Yes, it would’ve avoided all of this, but I’m not angry with her. Because I get it,” she said. “She either thought we knew and didn’t want to talk about it or we didn’t know.”

During the episode, aptly titled “Loose Lips and Lawsuits,” “RHOC” costar Emily Simpson asks James why she never mentioned the lawsuit to Dubrow during their six-year friendship. James replied that she’d speak with Dubrow about it and “if I want your opinion, I’ll ask for it.”

Speaking to Insider, Dubrow said she understands how “difficult” the situation was for James. If she had brought up the decades-old malpractice lawsuit that she felt pressured by lawyers to pursue against Dubrow’s husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, then she risked ruining a real friendship.

Heather Dubrow hosted the first party of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 16 — and it went horribly wrong. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

The mom of four said “everyone’s allowed to make mistakes” and “have a past” so she doesn’t hold anything against James.

“She’s a different person. She’s a mother. She’s an upstanding member of our community,” Dubrow said, though she did make it clear that if the lawsuit had gone through, she would not be able to continue the friendship.

Dubrow found out about the lawsuit during her own dinner party, complete with thousands of dollars worth of champagne and sushi along with an HD ice sculpture. Costar Gina Kirschenheiter pulls Dubrow aside to tell her about the lawsuit, (which she heard about from Shannon Beador) which sends the former actress spiraling and threatening to quit “RHOC.”

Later during the party, Dubrow scolds Beador for bringing up the lawsuit and slams Kirschenheiter, saying for her, she doesn’t mind killing the messenger too.

Dubrow said she was ‘in shock’ when an old malpractice lawsuit against her husband was brought up at her party. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

The reality star said that part of the reason for her extreme reaction when she heard about the lawsuit from Kirschenheiter was because she had convinced James to join the cast in the first place. “I talked her into coming on the show,” Dubrow said. “And honestly, she’s the kindest, most generous girl. I’ve never heard her say an unkind word about anybody.”

“And so, here I bring her on the show, she’s at my house, it’s the first party and she’s completely blindsided. Can you imagine? I felt horrible for her,” she continued.

As for what Dubrow herself was feeling in the moment, she said, “I was in shock, I felt like I was walking through fog and you see me kind of get up and go, ‘I’ll be right back.’ I don’t even react. I leave.”

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.