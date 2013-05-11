Bravo May Cancel 'Real Housewives Of NYC' After Cast Demands Big Raises

‘The Real Housewives of NYC’ could all be fired if they don’t re-sign their contracts today.

Season 6 of Bravo’s hit show “The Real Housewives of NYC” is set to start production on Monday — but it seems there may be a bit of a delay.



Current cast members LuAnn de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, Aviva Drescher, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Heather Thomson have banned together and rejected individual contract offers to appear on the upcoming season and demanded large pay raises for everyone.

Sources tell Page Six the women want a “reasonable” pay increase to cover their costs during filming, including for hair and makeup, which the women currently pay for out of pocket.

Bravo, meanwhile, has reportedly notified the cast that it will cancel the series unless they sign their contracts by today.

The network is reportedly “furious” with the women, as they all already make a fairly hefty (but not equal) amount.

According to the Post, cast members earn an average of about $65,000 per season, but show veterans such as Ramona Singer — who has been a part of the franchise since day one — earns much more.

Singer reportedly makes $500,000 per season but wanted $1 million from Bravo to appear on the sixth.

As for the future of the series, the Post source adds, “It’s either a wrap, or it’s a tactic to get them to sign their contracts.”

Unfortunately for the women of “Housewives,” Season 5 of the New York series was one of the lowest rated seasons in the show’s run.

