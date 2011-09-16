Bravo Cans Three "Real Housewives Of New York" -- Are They Feeling Crazy-Husband Shy?

Gossip blogger Rob Shuter is reporting that three stars of “The Real Housewives of New York” — Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon and Alex McCord — have been fired from the series.



That would leave Sonja Morgan, LuAnn de Lesseps, Cindy Barshop and Ramona Singer.

There’s no word on why the three might have been cut loose, and Bensimon is slated to appear on “The Tonight Show” this evening.

But if the reports are real, we’re sure all three ladies are already angling for their next reality gig.

We can see Bravo gifting Zarin her own show, since she’s one of the more popular ladies on the series — and since her friend-turned-archrival Bethenny Frankel already has one.

Bensimon will likely land on a lower-profile network — if Andy Cohen‘s reunion exasperation with her is any indcation, the network has had enough of her flaky, nonsensical behaviour.

McCord is neither crazy enough nor captivating enough to carry her own show.

But in the wake of Russell Armstrong‘s suicide, it’s worth noting that McCord came packaged with perhaps the most notorious husband/villain across the franchise — Simon van Kempen.

With McCord’s release, Bravo may be trying to cut down on polarising loved one liabilities.

