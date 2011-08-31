TICK TOCK: With A Week To Go Til The "Real Housewives" Premiere, Here's How Bravo Is Dealing With The Russell Armstrong Issue

On September 5, Bravo will debut the second season of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”



And since the death of Russell Armstrong, the network has been doing everything it can to steel the premiere against the specter of the incident.

So how have they done?

Well, step one in the right direction — and it’s an obvious one, but you have to give reality TV credit every time it does something remotely restrained — was not filming Armstrong’s funeral.

What we’re afraid of is that they then took two steps back — the network reportedly shot a “suicide special” with the cast (except for Armstrong’s ex-wife, Taylor).

What good could possibly come of that? These are women that, as a general rule, need to be edited within an inch of their life to keep from going to bombastic to universally offensive.

Now they’re going to couch-analyse a tragic and complicated death?

We predict there’ll be about two-and-a-half minutes of usable footage.

Meanwhile, the show’s online synopsis of season two still contains this:

“Last but certainly not least, Taylor and her husband Russell have always put business before pleasure, but it’s had a major impact on their relationship. As Taylor struggles with a loveless marriage, she acts out against the other women and falls on the shoulder of her friend Dana for support.”

So either the footage hasn’t been edited (as Bravo promised) — or the website hasn’t.

Update: A business associate of Armstrong’s reportedly took his own life the day after Armstrong’s suicide. Click here to read the story.

