'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star's Mansion Hits Market For $3 Million

Photo: Trulia

The home ” Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak rented on the show is now on sale for $3 million, according to Trulia.Zolciak called the Atlanta mansion her “dream house,” and held her wedding in the backyard during her spinoff show Don’t Be Tardy For The Wedding.



The house has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 15,800 square feet of living space.

