'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star's Mansion Hits Market For $3 Million

Photo: Trulia
The home ” Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak rented on the show is now on sale for $3 million, according to Trulia.Zolciak called the Atlanta mansion her “dream house,” and held her wedding in the backyard during her spinoff show Don’t Be Tardy For The Wedding.
The house has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 15,800 square feet of living space.
The home is on sale for $1 million less than the seller invested in this house, according to Trulia.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.