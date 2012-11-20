'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star's Mansion Hits Market For $3 Million

The home ” Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak rented on the show is now on sale for $3 million, according to Trulia.Zolciak called the Atlanta mansion her “dream house,” and held her wedding in the backyard during her spinoff show Don’t Be Tardy For The Wedding.

The house has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 15,800 square feet of living space.

Welcome to Roswell, Ga. The house sits on two acres of land.

The current owners are asking $190 per square foot.

The house was built in 2006.

The home has three full kitchens.

That island will make entertaining easy.

We love this fireplace and the bookshelves.

The home is on sale for $1 million less than the seller invested in this house, according to Trulia.

Play some full-court basketball.

Watch the kids play from the covered patio.

The waterfall in the pool is a nice luxury.

