‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Dorit Kemsley said her home robbery at gunpoint took a ‘toll’ on me and viewers will see the aftermath next season

“Real Housewives” star Dorit Kemsley told Insider viewers will see the aftermath of her home invasion.

The reality star added that fans will see “the toll it took” on her and her husband.

“It’s still fresh and raw — if you can believe it,” she said.

Dorit Kemsley has spent six seasons on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” wowing viewers with her pointed fashion sense and giving viewers a glimpse into her personal life with her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

But this upcoming season will be a bit different as viewers will see the emotional aftermath of Kemsley’s recent home invasion.

“You’ll really get a good feel and understanding of the toll it took and what that did to the family and how we rallied together, my husband and I really,” the 45-year-old mother of two told Insider. “The kids didn’t know about it.”

Shortly after the show’s season 11 reunion aired last October, Kemsley was held at gunpoint as her home was burglarized. The reality star was home alone with her children as her husband was in London, Insider’s Rebecca Cohen reported last year.

The robbery sent shockwaves across social media, especially since it came on the heels of Kemsley revealing on the reunion couch that she personally pays for “every single piece” of designer clothing in her closet.

In a press release, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that “the victim was in fear and complied with the suspects’ demands by directing them to valuables.” The suspects proceeded to take “handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.”

“It’s still fresh and raw — if you can believe it. It’s a couple of months later. But an experience like this, it’s guaranteed to change you in some way,” Kemsley said. “I just continue to try to put one foot in front of the other and feel out what feels right.”

Kemsley and her husband have tried their best to move on from the incident, including by launching a London-based real estate company. She’s also partnered with Amazon on their newest venture, the Amazon Glow. It’s an interactive projector and video-calling device designed to transform the way children bond remotely with loved ones.

“It allows my kids to play games, read, draw with their family, their grandparents, my parents, aunts, and uncles that are not around. It adds a little bit more magic to a traditional video call and it keeps them busy,” the reality star gushed. “It keeps them connected, and it’s just brought them so much joy.”

Kemsley also said she loves the new additions to ‘Beverly Hills,’ especially Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino

When “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” returns, viewers will also meet two new housewives, E! News reported back in December.

Diane Jenkins, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands, and Sheree Zampino, who was previously married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995, will join the cast.

Although there’s no premiere date for season 12, Kemsley said she’s already begun filming with Zampino.

“I’ve spent a good amount of time with her and I absolutely adore her. I think she’s a wonderful, wonderful addition to the group. She brings such a bright, fresh, fun, sweet dynamic. I think everyone will feel that way,” said Kemsley.

“At the end of the day, we’ll have ebbs and flows, but we are all family-oriented people and support one another as businesswomen,” the fashion designer added. “We bond and support one another in that regard. It’s really nice.”