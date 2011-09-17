'Real Housewives' Star Sells Her $29 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Meredith Galante
Photo: Zillow.com

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, just sold her 17,000 square foot house in Beverly Glen to an undisclosed buyer, according to Zillow.While the final price was kept under wraps, the home was originally priced at $29 million.

Beverly Hills real estate agent Mauricio Umansky, husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards, over-saw the deal.

The house has a French chateau-style, and was the setting for Pandora Vanderpump’s wedding to boyfriend Jason Sabo. The house was also one of the filming locations for hit Bravo show.

It sits on two acres of landscaped grounds graced that has terraces, fountains and outdoor seating areas.

The front of the house with a fountain

The living room

The cooking area in the kitchen

Lots of pink in this house

The kitchen eating area

Fireplace and sitting room

Dining room complete with wine racks

The pool table/game room

Den

The master bedroom

Carrie Bradshaw would drool over this closet

Barbie's dream bathroom

Another one of the bathrooms

Family room

Glass chandelier in the bathroom

The sitting area in the bathroom

Another bedroom with more of a safari influence

The outdoor patio

Vanderpump's daughter was married in this backyard

The pool looks fit for a hotel

The gardens

A waterfall in the backyard

