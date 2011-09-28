Real Housewives Star 'Downsizes' To $12 Million Mansion In Beverly Hills

Photo: via Realtor.com

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump recently sold her $29 million 70,000-square-foot home. She and Mr. Vanderpump downsized to a modest 10,000-square-foot home also in Beverly Hills for $12 million (via Realtor.com).Their new home was designed by Abramson Teiger. The house has a very contemporary design with clean lines and large steel windows.



The house features an open-floor plan with a great room, top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen and media room.

The master suite is spa like and has his and her baths.

The house sits on two acres which has mature oak trees around the property. The house has a few water features, a large swimmers’ pool and exterior guest house.

