Real Housewives Star 'Downsizes' To $12 Million Mansion In Beverly Hills

Meredith Galante
real housewives of beverly hills vanderpump house

Photo: via Realtor.com

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump recently sold her $29 million 70,000-square-foot home. She and Mr. Vanderpump downsized to a modest 10,000-square-foot home also in Beverly Hills for $12 million (via Realtor.com).Their new home was designed by Abramson Teiger. The house has a very contemporary design with clean lines and large steel windows.

The house features an open-floor plan with a great room, top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen and media room.

The master suite is spa like and has his and her baths.

The house sits on two acres which has mature oak trees around the property. The house has a few water features, a large swimmers’ pool and exterior guest house.

The entrance to the home

The library has built-in bookshelves and a balcony

The formal dining room

The sitting room with wood-burning fireplace

The home is already very well decorated

The master bedroom

We love this stand-alone bathtub

The dressing room in the master suite

One of five the bedrooms

The house has very clean lines in its design

The patio

The backyard spans two acres

The view from the house

Now check out Vanderpump's old home

Click here to tour Lisa Vanderpump's old $29 million mansion >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.