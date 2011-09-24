Watch Canned "Real Housewives" Stars Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen Get Their Catty Parting Shots In On "GMA" (VIDEO)

Bravo unceremoniously dismissed four of the New York “Real Housewives”: Alex McCord, Jill Zarin, Cindy Barshop and Kelly Bensimon.



This morning, McCord and her notoriously mouthy husband Simon van Kempen wormed their way onto “Good Morning America” for an impromptu roast of their castmates (can you guess who’s a “flawed woman extraordinaire”?), the show (“toxic”), and the franchise (“out of control”).

Going quietly just isn’t in the reality handbook.

Video below.

