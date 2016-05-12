This 48-year-old 'Real Housewives' star is training to become a bodybuilder

Tamra Judge may be most well known as one of the “Real Housewives of Orange County,” but the 48-year-old grandmother is tackling a new role — bodybuilder!

Judge has been training for the past five months to get herself in shape for a Muscle Mania competition on May 28th and documenting her transformation on Instagram.

Written by Aly Weisman and produced by Alana Yzola

