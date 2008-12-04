Real Housewife Of Atlanta Evicted

Bravo’s Real Housewives of [Insert City Here] has focused on the rich, domestic divas of Orange County, New York, and, most recently, Atlanta. Part of the conceit of the show was to highlight the staggering wealth of its cast members. But, sadly, the recession has hit possibly the most famous Real Housewife of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes, who has reportedly been forced to move from her five-bedroom house.



Atlanta Journal-Constitution: According to Darryl Pierce, the broker for the 5,000-square-foot home at 1765 Silvermere Court in Duluth, NeNe and her husband, Gregory Leakes, left in November after Winwood Properties filed an eviction notice in September.

The notice, filed Sept. 24 with the Magistrate Court of Gwinnett County, said Greg Leakes owed $6,240 in past due rent. “The tenant said they would move by Sept. 14th because they could no longer afford the house,” the notice said.

The owner of the home, Kajani Shenaz Ali, lives overseas, Pierce said. Online records show the home in the gated community of Stonebrier at Sugarloaf, was purchased for $829,400 in September 2006. Pierce said the Leakeses moved into the home shortly after it was built in 2006.

But NeNe might not be going anywhere.

NeNe Leakes, in a series of e-mails Tuesday, would not say where she is living now. “It’s none of your business,” she wrote. But she noted that they “are financial able [sic] and stable to live where ever we feel fits.”

NeNe, 41, wrote that the eviction notice does not have her name on it, adding “you don’t know my relationship with Greg so be careful what you report!”

The Duluth home, she wrote in an e-mail late last week, “was a lease purchase corporate deal with Greg & his company. Things didn’t work out between the two of them so they did what they had to do and he did what he had to do.”

On Tuesday, she wrote, “If we rent, lease purchase or buy, money is still coming out of my pocket. So who’s [sic] business is that??”

