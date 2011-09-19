Whatever Happened To The Homes Made Famous By Reality TV?

Photo: Zillow.com
Reality TV gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of others — famous celebrities, or soon-to-be — following their trials and tribulations with more than a handful of drama along the way.Viewers get to peek into the homes where reality TV celebrities live, or where they stayed during the filming of the show and sometimes the scenes are not so pretty.
Pets run rampant, peeing on expensive carpets, celebs fight to save their homes from foreclosure, and then there are the occasional domestic flare-ups.
The majority of homes are located in Los Angeles and most of them have several thousand feet of living space, as well as a pool and many other TV-worthy amenities.
What is the status of these homes now? Many of these homes are for sale — stuck on the real estate market with huge price cuts — or, were recently sold.
Status: On the market for $13.5 million
From 2002 through 2005, viewers were entertained by the family life of Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon Osbourne and two of their children, Jack and Kelly, as well as the antics of their many dogs in MTV's The Osbournes.
Much of the show was filmed in the Osbourne's home -- an enormous and eclectic estate in Beverly Hills. Shortly after the show ended, the family sold the home to singer Christina Aguilera for $11.5 million.
However, with Xtina's recent divorce, she's unloading the quirky property, which features a master suite with a raised-bed platform, red chandeliers, and curving staircase.
Currently, the diva has the property listed for $13.5 million, but seeing that median Beverly Hills home values (currently $ 1,911,800) are dropping year-over-year, and the home has been on the market for over six months, Aguilera could face a price cut.
Status: Recently sold for $11.2 million
Like some of its contestants, the American Idol house didn't last long as a reality house. It disappeared before the season was over due to a myriad of reasons, headlined by reports of haunting.
American Idol castmates complained of flickering lights, a spider infestation, and a sheet floating down the hallway. However, the icing on the cake was probably the leaking roof and producers had the singers move out.
The home was then listed on the Beverly Glen real estate market for $12 million. Apparently the new buyer was able to use the haunting to their advantage and negotiated the final price down to $11.2 million.
The Tuscan-style compound sits on over two acres and has 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 28-foot-high ceilings in the great room, and dual, winding staircases in the grand entry.
Status: Foreclosures, loan modifications, short sales, bankruptcies
We all know that many of the woman in the Real Housewives series have their share of housing troubles, and unfortunately, few sell under traditional means.
The quick rundown: the Real Housewives of Orange County had a foreclosure notice for Peggy Tanous, a loan modification for Alexis Bellino and short sale for Tamra Barney as well as threats of an eviction for Lynne Curtin.
Among the Real Housewives In Atlanta, there was an eviction for NeNe Leakes and a foreclosure for Lisa Wu Hartwell, not to mention bankruptcy for Teresa Giudice in New Jersey. Whew!
