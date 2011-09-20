A Disturbing Look At The "Real" Household Net Worth

Note from dshort: The last two charts below are some of the ones I’ll be including in a broader perspective on economic and market trends at the Retirement Industry Income Association (RIIA) Fall Conference in October. I hope to see some of you there.



After the release last week of the Federal Reserve’s quarterly Flow of Funds report, I saw a number of references to the data series for household and nonprofit organisation net worth. A quick glance at the complete quarterly data series in linear chart suggests a bubble in net worth that peaked in Q2 2007 with a trough in Q1 2009, the same quarter that the markets bottomed. The latest Fed balance sheet shows a total net worth that is 18.1% above the 2009 trough but still 11.3% below the 2007 peak. The disappointing news in the Q2 balance sheet is that total net worth has slipped 0.3% from Q1 of this year.