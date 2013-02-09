7 Real Horse Meat Dishes From Around The World

Photo: Flickr/pelican
Everyone’s freaking out about horse meat after it was recently found in Burger King burgers and UK frozen beef lasagnas.While there are health concerns associated with these surprise findings, horse meat is actually a pretty traditional cuisine made all around the world.
From eating raw horse meat to getting drunk off horse milk, take a look through real horse dishes from around the world.
Kazy, karta, and shuzhuk are different types of sausages made of horse meat and are traditional dishes in Kazakhstan
Horse meat is very popular in Italy – pictured below is a 'prosciutto di cavallo' (or, horse ham)...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.