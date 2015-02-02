Watch This Real-life Forrest Gump Walk Across America

This amazing video shot over 14 days combines both stop motion and time-lapse of a man walking across America, from New York to San Francisco. The video is comprised of 2,770 meticulously planned individual still frames.

Directed by Sam Griffith; Produced by Blake Heal; Cinematography by Peter Cote

Video courtesy of Sam Griffith

