Here's Why Today's Awesome GDP Report Is Even Better Than It Looks

Today’s third and final revision of GDP was a monster.

And it showed that the economic recovery was being by real people actually buying stuff.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis surged 4.1%, which was much higher than the previous estimate of 3.6%.

Economists are often quick to look at how inventories contributed to GDP. Indeed, last month saw a massive 1.7 percentage point contribution from inventory adjustments.

So, real final sales — GDP growth less inventory changes — is considered a more reliable measure.

Real final sales growth was revised up to 2.5% from last month’s weak estimate of 1.9%.

This was largely driven by personal consumption growth, which was revised up to 2.0% from 1.4%.

Bloomberg Briefs economist Rich Yamarome has previously warned that a real final sales growth number below 2.0% portends a recession.

Perhaps today’s real final sales number suggests this recovery is for real.

