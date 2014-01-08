How To Tell If A Diamond Is Real Or Fake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Cubic Zirconia, better known as "CZ," are lab grown diamond simulates cut to mimic the colour and brilliance of diamonds. Brian Driscoll from the Gemological Institute of America explains how they are made and how to tell the difference between these artificial rocks and the real deal. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.