Real-estate tycoon Nick Candy is selling his $71 million superyacht to upgrade to a bigger one — see inside

Jeff Brown 11.11.

Real-estate mogul Nick Candy’s superyacht, 11.11, has hit the market for $US71 million.

The 207-foot yacht sports room for 14 guests, several bars, multiple dining areas, a spa, and a pool.

Candy is looking to upgrade to a larger boat, he told Bloomberg.

The selling dealer, Y.CO, also has the yacht listed for charter for roughly $US770,000 per week.

Nick Candy, a British real-estate mogul, is parting ways with his 207-foot superyacht, but it’s not because he needs the money or because he’s moved on to other hobbies. It’s because the ship is simply too small.

Candy, who’s selling his yacht 11.11 for $US71 million through yacht company Y.CO, is looking to upgrade to something a bit more spacious, he told Bloomberg recently.

“I want to build a bigger yacht,” Candy said. “Later in life, people contract their lives; at this age, I’m still expanding.”

Apparently, six bedrooms, multiple decks, pool areas, a nursery, a full-blown spa, and several bars isn’t quite enough for the businessman. But Candy’s extremely high standards aren’t terribly surprising, given that he made his fortune selling some of the priciest and most extravagant real estate imaginable.

Take a closer look at 11.11 and all of its amenities below.

That may be true, but the superyacht still has plenty going for it. That is, if you’re into this sort of thing.

Scholey Photography 11.11.

For example, Candy made sure to outfit his yacht with both an indoor bar and an outdoor bar on every level, as well as room for 1,000 bottles of wine.

Its art-deco interior, which was designed by Candy’s firm, features gobs of polished stainless steel, mirrors, and Italian marble.

Jeff Brown 11.11.

Plus, 11.11 accommodates up to 14 guests in six cabins.

Jeff Brown 11.11.

The master suite offers a walk-in dressing room, 180-degree views …

Jeff Brown 11.11.

… and a palatial bathroom.

Jeff Brown 11.11.

It opens up onto a private deck with a lounge area …

Jeff Brown 11.11.

… and a jet pool.

The yacht also has numerous other decks …

… and indoor lounge areas.

Jeff Brown 11.11.

The sun deck sports a mosaic-decorated jacuzzi and an Italian-stone bar.

Jeff Brown 11.11.

Plus, there’s an outdoor dining space for 14 …

Jeff Brown 11.11.

… and an indoor one.

Scholey Photography 11.11.

The superyacht also offers up a steam room, massage room, gym, and a helipad for good measure.

It also comes with its own matching tender built by Benetti, the company behind 11.11.

Scholey Photography 11.11.

Those who can’t quite swing the $US71 million asking price may still have a shot at taking 11.11 out for a spin.

Scholey Photography 11.11.

The selling dealer, Y.CO, is also renting out the yacht for $US770,000 per week.

Scholey Photography 11.11.

