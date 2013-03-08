See All The Players Powering The Real Estate Industry Online

The residential real estate industry has moved online — real estate-related searches on Google have grown more than 250 per cent in the past four years, and 90 per cent of house hunters now look online, according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors.



As a result, there are now more than 130 companies creating technology intended to make the process easier for buyers and sellers, from online brokerages to home-showing tools.

Paul Knegten of Amitree categorized these companies into a cool graphic on the company’s Fixing Real Estate blog, which you can see below (he notes that the ecosystem around mortgages is not included).

He told us that while the field is still messy, fragmented, and behind the times, the fact that companies are popping up to try and “fix” the real estate process is a positive sign.

“For the first time, there is starting to be a healthy M&A market for new startups as a result of the IPOs and growth of Trulia and Zillow,” Knegten wrote to us in an email. “This chart is going to grow and multiply as more of these deals get done, more VC funding flows into the space, and more innovation spurs real change in real estate tech.”

Photo: Fixing Real Estate

