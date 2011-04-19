Real Estate Startup Zillow Files For An IPO

Here comes another tech IPO.



Real estate startup Zillow.com just filed with the SEC to raise $51.75 million through a public offering.

Zillow.com lists houses and apartments for sale. It has some pretty useful mobile apps, too.

Here are some of the key stats from the S1:

$30.5 million in revenue for 2010, up from $17.5 million in 2009.

A $6.8 million loss in 2010, down from a $13 million loss in 2009.

13 million average monthly uniques in 2010 up from 7.6 million average monthly uniques in 2009.

Citi is the IPO underwriter.

