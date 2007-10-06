Real Estate Roundup: Office Space Available

A sampling of new Alley real estate availability:



A few cubicles adjacent to Union Square

A ~360 sq ft office in West Midtown

Details and contact info after the jump.

We know many of you are looking for space — whether an office or a venue for cocktails or presentations — and many of you have space to share. We’d like to help match people with places — drop us a line at [email protected] and we’ll post your note to our community page.

From David Wang: I’m closing down my office currently and am looking for someone to take over my space. The space is 360 sqft and is $1500/month. The utilities are about $100 – $150/mnth. It’s located on 325 West 38th and is a bright sunny space (pictured right). If you’re interested please give me a call 646 262 3071.

From Cheryl: We have a few cubes available in our office right on Union Square. The office is at 15th street and Union Square East. Personal desk space, plus T1 connection, and digital phone lines. Includes shared use of beautiful conference room and waiting/reception area. Competitive pricing per desk/cube plus share of utilities. Great people. Interested parties should email me at cwickham AT masurlaw dotcom. What’s great about our space is the location. You can get here quickly from anywhere. It’s right outside the subway.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.