The queen of all New York real estate agents, Barbara Corcoran, is “all in” on the AOL spin-off, according to her Twitter account.



She wrote: “Had a meeting at AOL. They have the most beautiful headquarters I’ve ever seen! People working have to do well there! I’m buying stock.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.