Australia’s housing market is now too hot for the real estate sector, which has urged governments to boost new supply to address the affordability crisis

A peak real estate industry body has urged state and federal governments to help boost new housing supply.

The Real Estate Institute of Australia on Tuesday said the average new home loan has ballooned to $590,482.

The organisation says boosting supply will alleviate those pressures, as short- and long-term concerns loom.

Australia’s housing market is now too hot for the peak real estate industry organisation, which has called on the state and federal governments to urgently boost housing supply.

The Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) launched its latest housing affordability report on Wednesday, showing the average home loan ballooned to $590,482 in the year to December 2021, an annual growth of 17.7%.

That uptick marks the single biggest annual increase since 2002, the REIA said.

That affordability crunch has impacted hopeful owner-occupiers. First-time buyers made up 34.1% of all new owner-occupier home commitments in the December quarter, the report said, marking a drop of 7.8% through the year.

On average, home loan repayments have ballooned to 37% of a borrower’s income, the REIA said.

Affordability is a major problem for Australia’s real estate sector. While it has profited handsomely from record house price increases, the party could end if buyers finally say enough is enough.

“We are urging governments to get on the front foot with this issue by prioritising housing supply shortages which is the most effective way of getting affordability under control,” REIA president Hayden Groves said Wednesday.

Housing shortfall expected to carry through the decade

Two years after COVID-19 first arrived on Australian shores, the pandemic continues to have a profound impact on the nation’s real estate sector.

A preference for larger properties during COVID-19 lockdowns, rock-bottom interest rates, and government programs like the Homebuilder scheme encouraged buyers to delve into the market through 2020 and 2021.

In February, the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC), which reports to Parliament on the housing sector, said those factors will contribute to the construction of 550,000 net new dwellings over the next three years.

However, pandemic restrictions have constrained new construction, putting the brakes on new housing supply. Global supply chain constraints also elevated the cost of construction materials, inflating the cost of housing even further.

With those factors in mind, plus the expected rebound of overseas migration, the NHFIC suggested Australia could face a housing shortfall of 163,400 dwellings between 2025 and 2032.

The REIA is not the only organisation to face the shortfall with a sense of trepidation.

The Australian Greens have pitched a plan to construct 1 million affordable new homes for those locked out of the housing market, with 125,000 of those offered under a shared equity ownership scheme.

Meanwhile, Labor has launched a proposal to spend $10 billion on 20,000 new social housing properties — a plan welcomed by the REIA itself.

Rising interest rates are expected to take some of the heat out of the market, but with today’s statement from the REIA, it’s clear the real estate industry is banking on government support to get more Australians into homes.